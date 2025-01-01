Delhi, January 1: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result today, January 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) post can check their results on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. To view the results, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, including registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2024 (Phase 2) was held on October 6, 2024. The Prelims Results were declared earlier on September 27, 2024, following exams conducted on August 10, 17, and 18, 2024. Candidates who successfully cleared both the Prelims and Mains exams will be selected for the position of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Rural Banks across India. The total vacancies for the recruitment drive are 5,800. CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Along with the results, IBPS will also release the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2024. To check the results, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on “CRP RRBs” on the homepage.

Select “Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Bank Phase XIV.”

Click on “Result Status of Online Mains Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Office Assistants (Multipurpose).”

Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Click the “Login” button to view the result.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

