New Delhi, June 21: Amid calls for postponement of ICAI CA Exams 2021, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released details about the "opt-out" option for the CA May/July exam 2021. The ICAI tweeted a notification in this regard on the official Twitter handle. ICAI, in a tweet, said, "Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations (Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt-Out Option being provided to Candidates."

As per the official notification reads, "In case Examinee himself / herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with COVID–19, such examinees will be provided 'opt out option' (with carryover of fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November, 2021 examination cycle." ICAI CA Exam 2021 Update: Candidates Seek Postponement of Examination Amid Fears of Third Wave of COVID-19.

Tweet by ICAI:

Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations(Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt - Out Option being provided to Candidates. pic.twitter.com/7FmJOKEyKd — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 21, 2021

The candidates opting for the "opt-out" option need to login into the examination portal and submit COVID-19 positive RT PCR report issued by the Government recognised laboratory, aadhaar card and self-declaration form. The examinee also has to submit the aadhaar card of the infected relative. The date of the RTPCR test should be between the date of this announcement and the conclusion of the examination. According to the official notification, candidates who opt-out from May/July examination cycle will be allowed to write their exams in November 2021 cycle.

Notably, students were demanding the opt-out option amid fears of the third COVID-19 wave. A plea was also filed in the Supreme Court earlier this month. The petition was filed by 22 candidates appearing for the exam. Earlier in the day, the ICAI released the admit cards for the CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old) and Final (New) examinations for the July 2021 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from official websites - icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30. Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

