New Delhi, March 1: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination for the January 2026 session today, Sunday, March 1. According to an official notification issued by the institute's examination department, the scorecards are expected to be available by this evening. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the rigorous multi-day examination in January are currently awaiting their results, which serve as the final gateway to professional membership with the ICAI.

Official Portals to Access ICAI CA Final Result 2026

To ensure a smooth experience during the high-traffic period following the announcement, the ICAI has activated the result links across its primary official websites. Candidates are advised to rely exclusively on these verified portals to access their digital scorecards - icai.nic.in, icai.org and caresults.icai.org.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check CA Final Exam 2026 Results

Once the link is officially activated by the evening, candidates can follow these steps to download their marks:

Visit the Website: Navigate to the official result portal at icai.nic.in.

Navigate to the official result portal at icai.nic.in. Select the Link: Click on the prominent link titled "CA Final Result January 2026".

Click on the prominent link titled "CA Final Result January 2026". Enter Credentials: Provide your six-digit Roll Number and your Registration Number as printed on your admit card.

Provide your six-digit Roll Number and your Registration Number as printed on your admit card. Verification: Enter the CAPTCHA security code displayed on the screen.

Enter the CAPTCHA security code displayed on the screen. Submit and Save: Click the "Submit" button to view your result. It is recommended to download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Merit List and Pass Percentage

Alongside individual scorecards, the ICAI is expected to release the All India Merit List, featuring the top 50 rank holders. Detailed statistics regarding the pass percentage for Group I, Group II, and candidates who cleared both groups simultaneously will also be published. Based on historical trends, the pass percentage for the CA Final remains highly competitive, often ranging between 10 per cent and 20 per cent. Those who successfully clear both groups today will be eligible to apply for ICAI membership and use the prestigious "Chartered Accountant" designation. RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Underway for 22,195 Posts, Know How To Apply Online Till March 2 at rrbapply.gov.in.

Next Steps for CA Candidates

Following the result declaration, the registration process for the May 2026 session (Foundation, Intermediate, and Final) is scheduled to begin on March 3, 2026. For those who may not achieve the desired outcome today, the application window for the next attempt will remain open until March 16 without late fees. Additionally, the institute will provide an online window for the verification of marks starting shortly after the results are live, for candidates who wish to have their answer scripts re-evaluated for totaling errors.

