ICAI CA Final May 2026 Results Expected Today, Check Details
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the CA Final May 2026 examinations today, June 18. While the institute has not yet released an official notification specifying the exact time, reports suggest the scorecards will be made available by this evening.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the CA Final May 2026 examinations today, June 18. While the institute has not yet released an official notification specifying the exact time, reports suggest the scorecards will be made available by this evening. Thousands of aspiring chartered accountants across the country are awaiting the outcome, which marks the final hurdle in their journey toward gaining professional qualification.
Anticipated Release and Source Updates
Speculation regarding the release date intensified after updates from former ICAI Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal, who indicated that the results would likely be published on June 18. Khandelwal’s insights on examination timelines have historically proven accurate. Nevertheless, candidates are advised to cross-reference updates with official communication channels from the institute, as the ICAI has yet to officially lock in the precise time of the declaration. UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Union Public Service Commission To Announce Results at upsc.gov.in; Candidates Await Qualifying List for Civil Services Mains.
How to Access the Scorecard
Once the results are formally declared, candidates can log on to the official ICAI results portal to download their scorecards. Due to the high volume of traffic expected on the website immediately following the announcement, students are encouraged to keep their log-in credentials ready. UPSC Prelims 2026 Exam Analysis: Subject Wise Question Distribution, Difficulty Level and Expected Cut Off.
To view the results, candidates will need to:
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Visit the official ICAI results portal.
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Select the link designated for the "CA Final May 2026 Result."
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Input their Roll Number along with either their Registration Number or PIN.
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Submit the details to view and download the scorecard for future reference.
The online scorecard will feature subject-wise marks, the total aggregate score, and the final qualifying status.
Distinction Requirements
According to guidelines established by the ICAI, candidates who secure a minimum aggregate of 70% marks across all papers in a single attempt will be awarded a distinction. This status will be explicitly indicated on the official pass certificate issued by the institute.
Revision of the Examination Calendar
The May 2026 session marks a structural shift for the institute as it transitions back to its traditional twice-yearly examination pattern. Moving forward, the CA Final examinations will take place in May and November, effectively discontinuing the previous January cycle. Officials note this realignment brings the examination calendar back in sync with the historical academic timeline followed by the chartered accountancy profession in India.
Safety Advisory Issued
In anticipation of the results, the ICAI has issued an advisory warning students against accessing unofficial result links or third-party portals circulating on social media and messaging apps. To prevent potential fraud or data security issues, the institute maintains that results should only be checked via official web portals. Candidates who detect any discrepancies on their scorecards are advised to reach out to the institute's designated support channels immediately.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).