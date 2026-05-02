ICAI Convocation 2026 on May 23: Check Region-Wise Cities, Eligibility and Key Details

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The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the ICAI Convocation 2026 will be held on May 23, 2026. The convocation is scheduled for members enrolled between December 2025 and April 2026. Rank holders from the CA Final examination held in January 2026 will be felicitated with rank certificates at the event.

As per the official announcement, eligible members will be awarded certificates of membership by the authorities. The ICAI Convocation 2026 will be held across five regions - Western, Southern, Eastern, Central, and Northern - covering newly qualified CA members from across the country. The institute will individually inform all eligible candidates about the venue and timing of the event.

Region-Wise Cities for ICAI Convocation 2026

Eligible candidates can check the list of cities across all five regions where the ICAI Convocation 2026 will be held.

Western Region: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune

Southern Region: Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Vijayawada

Eastern Region: Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata

Central Region: Bhopal, Ghaziabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ranchi, Raipur

Northern Region: Chandigarh, Ludhiana, New Delhi

Candidates are advised to check their respective region and city and make necessary travel arrangements in advance. The council will communicate venue and timing details directly to each eligible member. ICAI Reschedules CA Intermediate May 2026 Exams to May 5; CA Final To Be Held Twice a Year.

CA Final Exam to Be Held Twice a Year From May 2026

In a significant development announced on April 6, the ICAI council has decided that CA Final examinations will now be conducted twice a year - in May and November - with effect from May 2026. This is a major shift in the exam calendar and is expected to give candidates greater flexibility in planning their attempts.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official ICAI website for the latest updates on the ICAI Convocation 2026 schedule, venue details, and any further announcements related to the CA Final examination changes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).