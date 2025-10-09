Mumbai, October 9: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to declare the results for the CA September 2025 exams in the first week of November, with sources suggesting a likely release date of November 6, according to a Times of India report. However, the official confirmation from ICAI is still awaited.

Once announced, results for all three levels, CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final, will be available on ICAI’s official portals at icai.org

and icai.nic.in. Candidates must log in using their registration number and roll number to access their scorecards.

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

Visit icai.nic.in or icai.org.

Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage.

Select the relevant link for Foundation, Intermediate, or Final September 2025 results.

Enter your registration number and roll number.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The CA Final exams were conducted in two groups, Group 1 on September 3, 6, and 8, and Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14. The CA Intermediate exams took place on September 4, 7, and 9 (Group 1), and September 11, 13, and 15 (Group 2). Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22.

However, some exam centres experienced schedule disruptions. In Jammu and Punjab, certain Intermediate and Final exams were rescheduled to September 24 and 25 due to severe rainfall and floods.

While media reports suggest a November 6 result date, ICAI has not officially confirmed the timing. The institute typically announces the result date and time a few days in advance on its website. Candidates are urged to regularly check the official portals for updates.

