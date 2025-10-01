New Delhi, October 1: The new NIELIT Digital University (NDU) platform, set to be launched tomorrow, will offer programmes on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and data science, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) said on Wednesday. The NDU platform, part of the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society of the MeitY, will be inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of MeitY, here.

The NDU platform is designed to democratise access to high-quality digital education. It will offer industry-focused programmes in niche technologies like AI, cybersecurity, data science, semiconductors, and allied fields, with flexible digital learning modes and virtual labs to equip youth with future-ready skills, the Ministry said. The Union Minister will also virtually inaugurate five new NIELIT Centres at Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Balasore (Odisha), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Daman (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu), and Lunglei (Mizoram). UPI Transactions Free From Charges: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Says Central Bank Has No Proposal To Impose Fees.

Over 1,500 participants are likely to participate, including NIELIT students from PAN India, eminent academicians, and technological experts. It will also include dedicated stalls exhibiting NIELIT’s strength in the skilling and learning models in the various verticals of electronics and information technology. In addition, there will be an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading industry partners to strengthen industry-academia collaboration. Hiring Surge in September 2025: Indian Job Market Sees 10% YoY Growth in Hiring for Freshers and Experienced Professionals; Hyderabad Leads.

The NIELIT, a pioneer in skill development and digital empowerment, has an extensive presence in the country through 56 centers, over 750 accredited institutes, and 9,000+ facilitation centers, which "has trained a total of 43,60,759 candidates" in emerging technologies, as per the government data. In July, the government informed that “more than 43 lakh youth have been skilled across the country under NIELIT”. “More than Rs 493 crore were allocated in funds for NIELIT since 2020-21. The highest was in 2024-25, amounting to Rs 1,53,08,52,398,” said the government.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).