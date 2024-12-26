Mumbai, December 26: The results for the CA Final exams for November 2024 are likely to be announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on the evening of December 26. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official website, icai.nic.in. The CA Final exams were conducted in two groups, with Group 1 exams held on November 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams were scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13. The ICAI will also release a merit list alongside the results. BBMKU Result 2024 Declared at bbmku.ac.in, Know How To Download UG and PG Marksheets From Direct Link.

To access the results, candidates will need to log in using their roll number and registration number. ICAI has confirmed that the results will be made available on icai.nic.in, and candidates can view them by entering their registration details on the website. A minimum of 40 marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 50 per cent is required for candidates to be declared as qualified Chartered Accountants. Below are the steps candidates should follow to view their CA Final results.

Steps to Download CA Final Result 2024:

Visit the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link labelled "CA Final Result 2024". A new window will open where you need to enter your credentials, including your roll number, registration number, and captcha code. After entering the details, click on the “Submit” button. Your CA Final result will be displayed on the screen. You can then download and take a printout for future reference.

Once the results are displayed, candidates should carefully review their scores. In addition to the individual results, ICAI will release the merit list, showcasing the top-performing candidates. To qualify as a Chartered Accountant, candidates must score at least 40 marks in each subject and a minimum of 50% in the aggregate. Candidates who meet these criteria will officially be declared as successful. For any discrepancies or issues regarding the result, candidates are advised to contact ICAI directly for clarification.

