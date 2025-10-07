Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 7, announced a 10-day holiday from October 8 to 18 for government and aided schools to complete the 'caste survey' in the state. "Govt teachers involved in mid-term examination will be exempted from social and educational survey," CM Siddaramaiah said. "We were supposed to end (the survey work) on October 7. But in some districts, the survey is almost completed, while in some districts it was lagging," news agency PTI reported, citing CM as saying. Karnataka Caste Survey: CM Siddaramaiah Defends Caste Census, Says Survey Completion Likely by October 7.

Karnataka School Holiday

#BREAKING Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces holidays from Oct 8–18 for government and aided schools Decision aims to allow teachers to complete the Social and Educational (caste) survey, after work lagged in some districts Holidays granted following the teachers’… pic.twitter.com/ci1aBynhS8 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)