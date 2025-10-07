Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 7, announced a 10-day holiday from October 8 to 18 for government and aided schools to complete the 'caste survey' in the state. "Govt teachers involved in mid-term examination will be exempted from social and educational survey," CM Siddaramaiah said. "We were supposed to end (the survey work) on October 7. But in some districts, the survey is almost completed, while in some districts it was lagging," news agency PTI reported, citing CM as saying. Karnataka Caste Survey: CM Siddaramaiah Defends Caste Census, Says Survey Completion Likely by October 7.
