New Delhi, October 6: The National Testing Agency has declared the results of JEE (Main) - 2021 B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) on its official website. Candidates who had appear for the aforementioned examinations can visit the official website of the agency at jeemain.nta.nic.in to view their ranks and NTA score for the same. According to the official notification, "The Ranks of the candidates have been decided taking into consideration the best of two NTA Scores of all candidates who appeared in two Sessions." Check the official notification by NTA here.

The Session-1 of B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) was conducted on February 23, 2021 and their Session-4 was conducted September 2, 2021. A total of 21,371 common candidates appeared in the two sessions of the JEE (Main) - 2021 Examination. Candidates can check their results by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website. Scroll down to know how to check the results. Alternatively, click here for direct link to JEE (Main) 2021 Result- Paper 2.

Here Is How To Check JEE (Main) 2021 Result- Paper 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'JEE (Main) 2021 Result- Paper 2'

A new web page will open

Enter required details and click on submit

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future references and contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. Before the results were released, aspirants were given an opportunity for all Sessions to see their responses to the Question Papers and to challenge the Answer Keys. The Final Answer Keys for the exams have been uploaded at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

