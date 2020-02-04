JKBOSE Class 12th Results Declared: Kargil Division Students Can Check 2019 Exam Scores at jkbose.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: pixabay)

Srinagar, February 4: The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results of Class 12th examinations online of Kargil division students. The results could be viewed by students on the official portal of the education board - jkbose.ac.in. The announcement of results declaration was issued by the JKBOSE on Tuesday, February 4. JKBOSE 10th Result 2019–20 for Kashmir Division Declared! Check Your Marks Online at jkbose.ac.in, indiaresults.com.

The Kargil Division candidates who appeared for the Class 12 examinations were eagerly awaiting their results. The marks would determine the fate of students, as it would form the basis of their admission in top institutes. As seen in Jammu & Kashmir over the past several years, the competition has turned cut-throat for pursuing medical and engineering courses due to the acute shortage of seats in the Kashmir University and other premier varsities.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Results? Visit jkbose.ac.in and find the "JKBOSE Class 12 Results" tab. After clicking on the same, the user will be directed to another tab where he or she is required to enter their details. In the fields which appear, the candidates must enter their name, roll number and other details. After feeding all the details, the user is required to click on next/submit. On the page which follows, the results would be displayed. Candidates are recommended to download the PDF copy of results or save the screenshot for interim usage.