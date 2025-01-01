Jammu, January 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 on Monday, December 30. Candidates who will be appearing for the Higher Secondary Part I or JKBOSE Class 11 examination for the soft zone can download the timetable by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. According to the official notification, the Class 11 board examination will begin on February 18 and end on March 18.

The JKBOSE Class 11 exam for the Science stream will begin with the Chemistry paper and end with the Physics paper. The commerce stream examination will begin with Arabic/ Persian/ Sanskrit/ Economics papers and end with Home Science (Elective), History, and Public Administration papers. On the other hand, the Commerce stream exam will begin with an Entrepreneurship/ Economics paper and conclude with Business Mathematics and Public Administration papers. Jammu and Kashmir Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: JKBOSE Releases Exam Schedule for Class 10, Class 12 at jkbose.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Timetable Online.

Steps To Download JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 link available on the home page

Click on the JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025 link available on the home page Step 3: A new page will open

A new page will open Step 4: Login using your details and other credentials

Login using your details and other credentials Step 5: Check the exam dates thoroughly

Check the exam dates thoroughly Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can follow the steps given above or click on the direct link here to download the JKBOSE Class 11 Datesheet 2025. Those appearing for the JKBOSE Class 11 examination are advised not to carry any material, including electronic gadgets like mobile phones and headphones, which could help them engage in unfair means during the board exam. Karnataka Board Exam Time Table 2025: KSEAB SSLC, PUC 2 Exam Schedule Announced at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

The notification also stated that the date sheet for the practical examination will be issued separately by the respective Joint Secretaries. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

