Srinagar, December 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the exam schedule for Classes 10th and 12th annual regular examinations in soft zones. As per the notification, the exams will begin on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams will conclude on March 17, while Class 12 exams will wrap up on March 19. Students can access the detailed date sheet on the official JKBOSE website, www.jkbose.nic.in, for more information. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Registration Begins For PM Narendra Modi’s Annual Exam Event, Know Steps to Register.

In addition to the timetable, JKBOSE has outlined key guidelines, including minimum passing marks, and confirmed the tentative schedule for hard zone exams, which are likely to start in April 2025. The board has also hinted at a revised academic calendar starting November-December from the 2025-26 session. Scroll down below to learn the steps to download the JKBOSE date sheet for 2025. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

Steps to Download the JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) at www.jkbose.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "Student Corner" tab from the menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select the "Date Sheet" option. A new window will appear, displaying the division-wise date sheets for Classes 10, 11, and 12. Click on the appropriate link for your class (10th, 11th, or 12th) and zone (soft or hard zone). The JKBOSE Date Sheet 2025 will open on your screen. Download and save it for future reference. If needed, take a printout to have a physical copy while preparing for the exams.

Students appearing for the JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th exams must familiarise themselves with the date sheet and adhere to the guidelines issued by the board. With the exams set to commence on February 15, 2025, candidates should focus on strategic preparation, ensuring they meet the passing criteria of securing a minimum of 33 per cent in both theory and practical components, where applicable.

