New Delhi, December 18: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for JNU Entrance Examination 2021 for all the courses. The final answer keys have been uploaded on the official website of the agency. Candidates who had appear for the entrance examination can visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in to view, check and download the answer keys for various courses. The exams were held from September 20, 2021 to September 23, 2021. Delhi University To Do Away With Cut-Offs As Students To Get Admitted Based On Entrance Exams From Next Year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode during the said duration. The entrance examination was conducted for admission to various courses offered by the university. The final answer keys contain the question ID and correct option ID. The questions which have been dropped are mentioned as well. Scroll down to know how to view JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021 on the official website. KGMU BSc Nursing Admit Card 2021 Released At kgmu.org; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Check JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021:

Visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in

On the home page check 'Latest @ NTA' section

Under this click on the link that says ' NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final Answer Key JNUEE '

The answer keys for various courses will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the final answer keys

The National Testing Agency had released the JNUEE answer 2021 in October earlier and the challenge facility was opened between October 11 to October 12, 2021. "JNUEE answer key 2021 challenge facility is available from 11 October 2021 to 12 October 2021 (up to 07:00 PM). No challenge will be accepted after 12 October 2021 (up to 07:00 PM),” the NTA had said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).