Delhi, December 18: The executive council of Delhi University on Friday gave a final nod to holding of entrance examinations for admissions from next year, officials said.

The executive council (EC) , which is the highest decision-making body of the university, despite dissent by two of its members, approved the proposal to hold a common entrance test (CET).

The Delhi University currently admits students based on the cut-off system.

The decision comes after cut-offs touched 100 per cent in seven DU colleges for over 11 courses earlier this year, which was criticised by students.

In November, a nine-member panel was set up by DU, tasked with suggesting an “alternative strategy for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses”.

The panel, appointed by the university's V-C Yogesh Singh, had proposed three options — granting admission on the basis of entrance tests from next year, considering 50 per cent marks from Class 12 exams and 50 per cent from an entrance test, or maintaining the status quo (keeping the cut-off system as it is). The EC has approved the option of conducting entrance exams.

Besides giving a go-ahead to the CET, the EC also approved paid maternity leave for ad hoc teachers and contractual staff, which has been a long-standing demand among the varsity staff.

