Lucknow, December 17: The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) of Uttar Pradesh on Friday released the admit card for the B.Sc nursing entrance examination. Candidates appearing for the KGMU BSc nursing entrance exam 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of the university - kgmu.org. The exam is being conducted for admission four-year nursing course.

The entrance examination will be held on December 19, 2021. It will take place in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 safety protocols. Candidates need to login with credentials to download the hall ticket. SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates should visit the official website of KGMU - kgmu.org.

On the home page, click the link to download the KGMU B.Sc nursing admit card 2021.

Enter your credentials - email ID and password.

Click on “Login”.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket. They should check the details mentioned on the admit card to see if they are correct. The hall ticket contains important information regarding the exam, including reporting time, address of the examination centre and other details.

