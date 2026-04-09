The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Class 12 (2nd PUC) examination results today, April 9, bringing an end to the wait for more than 7 lakh students across the state. The results, initially scheduled for April 7, were delayed due to data compilation issues and logistical challenges, according to KSEAB Chairman Prakash GT Nittali.

The examinations were conducted between February 18 and March 17 at 1,217 centres statewide. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the exams, making it one of the largest higher secondary assessments in Karnataka. UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Expected To Announce Class 10 and Class 12 Results After April 15, Know How To Check Scorecards.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Where and How to Check Results

Students will be able to access their results through official platforms, including karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In addition, results will be available via DigiLocker and the KarnatakaOne mobile application. For the first time, digital marksheets will also be accessible on DigiLocker. Students can download their scorecards from 3 pm onwards on April 9.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026’ link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Digital Access and New Measures

Exam Overview and Student Distribution

Among the candidates, 2,92,645 students appeared from the science stream, 2,11,174 from commerce, and 1,42,982 from the arts stream. The board completed the evaluation process ahead of the revised result date despite the scale of the exercise. Officials said the delay in announcement was primarily due to the time required to consolidate data accurately across multiple centres.

Authorities have advised students to rely only on official websites and applications for accessing their results and to avoid unofficial sources. Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026 Declared at mbose.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

The 2nd PUC examination is a key milestone in Karnataka’s education system, determining eligibility for higher education admissions in universities and professional courses. With results set to be declared later today, students and institutions are preparing for the next phase of admissions and academic planning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (KSEAB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).