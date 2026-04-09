The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 examination results for 2026 after April 15, according to an official update. The board has indicated that the exact date and time of the result declaration will be confirmed shortly, as millions of students across the state await their scores.

This year, more than 52 lakh students appeared for the examinations, making it one of the largest school-level evaluation exercises in the country. The board completed the assessment process within a tight timeline, ensuring that results are released without significant delay. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Likely by April 14.

How to Check UP Board Results 2026

Visit official websites: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and captcha code

Submit details to view the result

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor official platforms for announcements regarding the exact result date.

Evaluation Process Completed

The evaluation of nearly 3 crore answer sheets began on March 18 and concluded on April 1, 2026. Around 1.5 lakh teachers were deployed across more than 250 evaluation centres to carry out the process. Officials noted that over 21 lakh answer sheets were checked within the first two days, highlighting the scale and pace of the operation. Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026 Declared at mbose.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Passing Criteria and Compartment Exams

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the examinations. Those who fail in more than two subjects will be required to appear for compartment exams, which are conducted after the main results.

The board has also ensured timely submission of internal assessment marks. Schools were directed to upload Class 12 internal scores by March 25 to facilitate accurate result preparation.

UPMSP has issued a public advisory warning students and parents against fraudulent activities during the result period. The board cautioned against fake calls, emails, or messages that claim to alter marks in exchange for money. Students have been advised to rely only on official websites and verified communication channels for updates and result access.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UPMSP). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).