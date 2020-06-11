Karnataka Government Extends Ban on Online Classes Till Class 7

Online classes (Photo Credits: Pxfuel) Representational Image

Karnataka, June 11: The state government has now extended the ban on online classes till class seven. On Wednesday, the government decided to not allow online classes till class 5. The decision was taken on the recommendation by Nimhans director who recommended that online classes should be conducted for kids only above 6 years of age. Karnataka Government Bars Online Live Classes for Students Upto Class 5, Warns Strict Action Against Schools Collecting Fees in Name of Virtual Education.

Parents had complained that private schools were allegedly conducting online classes even for kindergarten children. In addition to this, all private schools have been directed to refrain from increasing any type of fee for the 2020-21 academic year as parents and guardians were burdened under financial stress due to the coronavirus fallout. The Era of Online Classes: A Struggle For Kindergarten Kids, Parents And Teachers.

The decision was taken following complaints to the Primary and Secondary Education Department by several parents that private schools were allegedly conducting online classes even for kindergarten children. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar informed on Wednesday, "For classes 6-10, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and cons of online education. Committee will submit a report in 10 days," he added. Parents have also criticised about the online classes being conducted by private schools and the increase in the screentime to which they are being exposed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).