Mumbai, February 18: Silver rates (silver prices) in India continued their downward trajectory on Wednesday, February 18, marking a fresh low for the month as global sell-offs and localized profit-booking weighed on the bullion market. The retail price for silver in Delhi and Mumbai dropped to INR 2,59,900 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of INR 100 from the previous day's close. This ongoing correction follows a period of extreme volatility that saw the metal peak at INR 3.50 lakh earlier in February before entering a sharp pull-back. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

Today’s Silver Rates: Per Gram and Kilogram

In the retail market, silver is traded in various denominations, with prices remaining largely consistent across most metropolitan hubs today. According to the latest data from the GoodReturns website, the price of silver per gram now stands at INR 259.90. Gold Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The following table outlines the current rates for different weights:

Weight Today's Price (INR) Yesterday's Price (INR) Change (INR) 1 Gram INR 259.90 INR 260.00 - INR 0.10 10 Grams INR 2,599 INR 2,600 - INR 1.00 100 Grams INR 25,990 INR 26,000 - INR 10.00 1 Kilogram INR 2,59,900 INR 2,60,000 - INR 100.00

City-Wise Price Breakdown

While major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata align with the national average, certain regions in South India continue to exhibit slight variations due to local demand and state-level levies.

Silver Rates Today As of February 18, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,59,900 Mumbai INR 2,59,900 Chennai INR 2,64,900 Hyderabad INR 2,64,900 Bengaluru INR 2,59,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,59,900 Kolkata INR 2,59,900 Pune INR 2,59,900 Kerala INR 2,64,900 Vadodara INR 2,59,900

Market Drivers and Historical Context

The current decline in silver prices is a sharp reversal from late January 2026, when the metal reached an all-time high of approximately INR 4.10 lakh per kilogram. Analysts attribute the current monthly drop of over 25 per cent to "capitulation" in the futures market and a shift in global macroeconomic expectations.

Key factors influencing today's rates include:

US Dollar Strength: A resilient US Dollar has made dollar-priced commodities more expensive for international buyers, dampening demand.

Holiday Liquidity: Trading volumes remained thin due to recent market closures in the US and China, which has amplified price swings.

Profit-Booking: Large-scale investors are liquidating positions following the record-breaking rally seen at the start of the year, with the metal currently testing a support zone between INR 2.50 lakh and INR 2.70 lakh. Silver Rate Today, February 16, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Outlook for Investors

Despite the current correction, the long-term fundamentals for silver remain supported by its critical role in industrial sectors. Demand from solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and electronics continues to outpace mine supply. However, technical experts note that the "overbought" conditions of January are still being shaken out, suggesting a period of consolidation before any significant recovery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).