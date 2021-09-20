Bengaluru, September 19: The Karnataka Education Department on Monday declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Candidates can check their KCET 2021 results on the official website of the state education department - kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET exams 2021 were conducted on August 28, 29 and 30. ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 For July Session Declared At icai.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

As many as 2,01,834 students had registered for CET exams. A total of 1,62,439 (80.48 percent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 percent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 percent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations. The exams were held as per COVID-19 guidelines at 530 centres across Karnataka. Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2021 Declared, Here’s How To Check Scores Online at karresults.nic.in.

Steps To Check KCET 2021 Results:

Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in .

On the home page, click on the link to check the KCET 2021 result.

Enter your login details.

Click on "Submit".

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Notably, the state education department had released answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper on the official website after the completion of the exam. The government has also decided to consider the marks scored in CET for admission to professional courses. It was announced earlier that II PUC marks will not be considered for entrance to professional courses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).