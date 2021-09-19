New Delhi, September 19: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday announced the CA Intermediate July 2021 examination result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result in the form of the scorecard from the official website - icai.nic.in. Aspirants need to login with their user ID and password to check the result.

The ICAI CA Inter July 2021 exams were conducted from July 6 to 20 for both old and new courses following COVID-19 protocols. Candidates who had registered to receive the result on their emails will get results on their registered email IDs after the declaration of the result. ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on a link to check the result under the “Check Result” section.

Enter login credentials, including registration number or PIN number.

Click on Submit.

The ICAI Ca Inter July 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future use. The results can also be checked at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. On September 13, the ICAI released the final examination (old and new course) and foundation examination (old and new course) July results 2021 on the official website

