Bengaluru, November 19: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the final answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination today, November 19. Candidates who appeared for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test exam can check the final answer key of the MBA, MCA and MTech streams on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

With the answer key released, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination results are expected to be announced next by the KEA. It must be noted that the provisional answer key was released on September 2 - after which candidates could raise objections ahead of the revised and final answer keys. When announced, candidates can check their results by following the below-given steps.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .

or . Open the admission tab.

Next, visit the PGCET 2023 link.

Click on the result page.

Login using your credentials.

Check and download your results.

Take a printout for future reference.

The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, or Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination, was held on September 23 and 24. On the first day, the PGCET 2023 examination was conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. On the second day, the PGCET was held in two shifts from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 examination is held for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E, MTech and MArch courses at participating state institutions.

