New Delhi, November 18: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination. Candidates who participated in the SSC CGL 2023 exam can view the vacancies on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

According to the notification, a total of 8415 vacancies will be filled in various departments. Previously, around 7,500 vacancies were mentioned. SSC JE Result 2023 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Result For Tier 1 Junior Engineer Examination.

Candidates who do not submit the option-cum-preference will not be considered for any post in the final result, SSC said in a statement. Candidates will also have the provision to change their service preferences before the deadline. SSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released at ssc.nic.in; Check Dates of CHSL, MTS, Delhi Police SI and Other Examinations.

The SSC CGL 2023 Tier-I results were released on September 19, 2023. The SSC CGL tier-II of the CGLE-2023, was held from October 26, 2023, to October 27, 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Final Vacancy List: Know How to Check

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on “Final Vacancies for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023” A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC will analyse the available posts to the candidates as per their rank in their category and then prepare the SSC CGL 2023 final result.

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed to the posts including Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial),Assistant, Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector Posts, Sub Inspector (CBI), Assistant / Assistant Superintendent and Research Assistant.

The candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL tier-2 are required to mandatorily exercise their option-cum-preferences for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list or the final selection in CGLE-2023.

