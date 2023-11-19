Amaravati, November 19: APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) BiPC allotment result 2023. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET BiPC seat allotment 2023 for B Pharmacy, Pharm D and B Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology through the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The registration number and date of birth are required to download the AP EAMCET 2023 BiPC seat allotment result. Candidates whose names are on the allotment list are required to report to the respective college from today. The reporting process will be held till November 21. SSC MTS Result 2023 Out: Final Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download.

Candidates are required to carry the seat allotment order for the reporting process along with the other necessary documents. SSC JE Result 2023 Declared on ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Result For Tier 1 Junior Engineer Examination.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment: Steps to Check Result

All the registered candidates can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page. Enter the required details and click on submit. Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Check the seat allotment result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will be allotted a seat in this round can appear for self reporting and reporting at college from November 15 to November 16, 2023 to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses at various institutes across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).