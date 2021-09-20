Bengaluru, September 20: The Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results in 2021 have been declared today, i.e. on September 20. The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) today released the Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) supplementary examination results. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam can check the scores online by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in. The PU II supplementary exam was held in August-September.

According to the details available, as many as 95,628 have secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU (internals) in the II PUC exams. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results were announced on July 20 based on the assessment criteria derived by the board. The state government had decided to call off the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: How To Check

Candidates have to visit the official website-- karresults.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2021 link

Enter the credentials including the candidate's registration number and then click on the 'Submit' button.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can download the result and keep a hard copy for future use.

Students are advised to keep a copy of this scorecard saved for future reference. In Karnataka, as many as 3,35,138 boys and 3,31,359 girls had registered for the 2nd PUC exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).