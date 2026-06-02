KCET Result Date 2026: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Result Expected Soon as KEA Completes Evaluation Process After Exam Delay

Students awaiting the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results may not have to wait much longer, with the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) expected to announce the UGCET scorecards in the first week of June. The result declaration was delayed after the rescheduling of agricultural and veterinary practical examinations at the Hiriyur centre, which concluded on June 1.

More than 3.1 lakh candidates appeared for KCET 2026, which serves as the gateway for admissions to engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, and other professional courses across Karnataka. JEE Advanced 2026 Results Declared: Shubham Kumar From IIT Delhi Zone Secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande Tops Among Female Candidates.

Why the KCET 2026 Results Were Delayed

The KEA had initially been expected to release the results in late May. However, authorities postponed the announcement because practical examinations for agriculture and veterinary streams had to be rescheduled for over 24,000 candidates at the Hiriyur centre. KEA said the final merit list could only be prepared after receiving all practical examination marks. Following the completion of those examinations on June 1, the authority is now finalising the scorecards and rank lists.

Result Expected in First Week of June

While KEA has not yet announced an official date and time for the release of results, several education portals and media reports indicate that the scorecards are likely to be published shortly, with the announcement expected during the first week of June. Students are advised to regularly check the official KEA portals for updates regarding the result declaration and subsequent counselling schedule. CBSE Class 12 Result Re-Evaluation 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online at cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in As Re-Evaluation Window Opens Today.

How Students Can Check Their Scores

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online through the official websites:

Students will need their application number and other required login credentials to download the scorecard. The result document is expected to include subject-wise marks, total score, rank, and other admission-related details.

Counselling Process to Follow

After the declaration of results, KEA is expected to begin the counselling process for admissions to undergraduate professional courses. Candidates will be required to participate in document verification, option entry, seat allotment, and admission confirmation procedures based on their ranks and preferences.

The rank list will play a crucial role in determining admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary, and other professional programmes offered by institutions across Karnataka.

Background

KCET 2026 examinations were conducted from April 22 to April 24 across Karnataka. The entrance test is one of the state's largest admission examinations and is used for admissions to a wide range of undergraduate professional courses. The final merit rankings are prepared using a combination of KCET scores and qualifying examination marks, depending on the course category.

With the pending practical examinations now completed, students are awaiting the official announcement that will determine the next stage of the admission process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).