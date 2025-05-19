Bengaluru, May 19: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka KCET Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) exam can check their results and scorecards on the official websites of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in when declared.

It is worth noting that the KEA will confirm the result date and time and the list of websites to check scores of the KCET 2025 exam through an official notification. Following the KCET Result 2025 declaration, qualified candidates will have to take part in the UGCET counselling process to secure seats at their preferred institutes. TN 10th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Out at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

How To Check and Download KCET Result 2025:

Visit the official website of KCET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admissions section

Now, click on the open UGCET- 2025 link

Next, click on the UGCET 2025 result link

Enter using your login credentials

Check your KCET Result 2025, which will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Details about the schedule and instructions for KCET counselling are likely to be shared after the announcement of the Karnataka UGCET Result 2025. This year, the Karnataka KCET 2025 exam was conducted on April 15, 16, and 17 at several test centres across the state. Notably, the examinations were held in two shifts, with the first shift from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results Out at hpbose.org, Know How To Check Marks Online and via DigiLocker.

Registrations for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test examination began on January 23 and ended on February 18. The KCET is an important exam for students aspiring to secure undergraduate seats in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary programmes across Karnataka. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of KEA.

