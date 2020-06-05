Maharashtra Urges CBSE And CISCE Boards to Postpone Pending Exams to be Held in July

Students | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 5: The school education Board Department in the state has written to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) against holding class 10 and 12 exams in July. According to a Times of India report, Maharashtra wants the Boards to hold the exam at either a later date or rely on internal evaluation. CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister.

From July 1 to July 14, both the Boards have scheduled to have their pending exams. There are eight ISC papers and six ICSE papers that are still to be conducted. On the other hand, there are 12 CBSE Class XII papers that are still to be held. Parents have been also requesting the Boards to not take these papers. Maharashtra University Exams Cancelled: Governor BS Koshyari in Face-Off With CM Uddhav Thackeray, Wants Final Decision to be Taken as Per Law.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday attacked CM Uddhav Thackeray and said that his decision to cancel the exams for the final year university students have been taken without profound thinking. The governor further said the chancellor of all Universities has the final authority over the university matter. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 77.793 cases so far. 2710 people have so far died in the state.