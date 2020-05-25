CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 25: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said that Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) will hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15,000 centres across India. Along with this, the Union Minister also stated that number of exam centres have been increased to ensure social distancing and minimise travel.

Speaking to the media on the latest development, the Union Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres." He added, "Number of exam centres increased to ensure social distancing, minimise travel." CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released: Check and Download Timetable for Remaining Exams Online at cbse.nic.in.

Here's what Ramesh Pokhriyal said:

CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' pic.twitter.com/JW2Oxagr40 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Earlier on May 18, CBSE released the examination dates for pending subjects for class 10 and class 12 students ion its portal. As per the online schedule, the board exams for remaining subjects which were postponed because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown will be held from July 1 to July 15, 2020. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the revised schedule can check the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2020 dates by visiting the official website; cbse.nic.in.

Here's the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet:

CBSE releases date sheet for class 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. pic.twitter.com/v4YG8OH2ZV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Here's CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet:

CBSE releases date sheet for the re-scheduled board examinations of class 10th (for North-East Delhi only) pic.twitter.com/a49FC9OaNg — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

The CBSE board exams 2020 will be held for 29 major papers, including six for class 10 students of North-East Delhi and 12 subjects for students of class 12 to be conducted for candidates across the country. For class 12, the exams will be conducted for Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.