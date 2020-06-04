Maharashtra University Exams Cancelled: Governor BS Koshyari in Face-Off With CM Uddhav Thackeray, Wants Final Decision to be Taken as Per Law

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 4: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that the chancellor of all Universities has the final authority over the university matter. His statement was after CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the exams for the final year students would not be conducted and remain cancelled. According to a Times of India report, Koshyari said that the decision to cancel the exams was made without profound thinking and the final decision to hold exams should be in consonance with the provisions of Maharashtra Universities Act.

The Governor said that if the exams are cancelled it may lead to jeopardised student’s future. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor Koshyari said that he was surprised to read reports about the cancellation of the exams, but is awaiting a response to his letter. University Exams of Final Year Students Cancelled in Maharashtra, Marks to be Allotted as Per Aggregate: Uddhav Thackeray.

On Saturday, the CM had announced that the final year exam this year for all the universities in the state will be cancelled and scoring will be done based on internal assessment and performance in previous semesters/years. Students who wish to improve the scores can appear in the exam that will be conducted in the month of October. The decision was taken on the back of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.