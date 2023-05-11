Mumbai, May 11: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is most likely to release the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card very soon. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the hall tickets for MHT CET 2023 Admit Card or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for the PCB group soon. Once released, candidates who are appearing for the MHT CET 2023 examination can visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org to download their hall tickets.

As per the official notification, the admit card for the MHT CET 2023 PCB group was scheduled to release on May 10, however, the hall tickets have not been released as yet. It must be noted that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for PCM is underway and will go on till May 13. On the other hand, the MHT CET 2023 exam for the PCB group will be held from May 15 to 20. Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Results To be Out by This Date At mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Steps To Download MHT CET 2023 Admit Card for PCB Group:

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org

Click on the "MHTCET 2023" link available under the CET link on the homepage

A new tab will open

Now click on the MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Next, click on submit

Your MHT CET 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2023 exam must note that the PCM and PCB group exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in; CSE Prelims on May 26, Check Full Schedule Here.

On the day of the MHT CET 2023 exam, candidates are advised to carry their identification documents such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Passport etc along with the admit card.

