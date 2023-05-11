Mumbai, May 11: Candidates eager to know their Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2023 don’t need to wait much. According to the latest updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the exam results for Class 10, Class 12 on the official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in.

According to past trends, the Maharashtra Board will release the HSC results before the SSC results in 2023. According to the latest reports, the Class 12 results will be revealed in the second week of May, and the Class 10 results will be released in the third week of May. UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in; CSE Prelims on May 26, Check Full Schedule Here.

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2023 was conducted from March 2, 2023 to March 25, 2023 and the HSC Exam 2023 was held from February 21, 2023 to March 21, 2023. Results will be most likely out by May 30. TS Inter Results 2023 Declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Telangana State Board Declares IPE 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Score.

Around 15,77,256 candidates across the state registered for the Maharashtra 10th exams 2023 and are awaiting their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023. There were 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls among the total candidates who took the tests, which were held in a total of 5,033 exam centers.

Maharashtra Board Results 2023: How to Check

Visit the official website of MAHA Board mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, find the result link Enter required details like roll number, date of birth Click the ‘View Result’ option Maharashtra SSC result will open up on screen Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website for not missing updates related to results.

