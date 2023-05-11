Delhi, May 11: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for next year on May 10, 2023. Candidates who are planning to appear for the UPSC exams 2024 can check the complete schedule of exams on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC Calendar 2024, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024, and notification will be released on February 14, 2024. Candidates will be able to fill and submit the application form for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 between February 02 to March 5, 2024.

The same schedule like UPSC CSE Preliminary exams 2024, will be followed for the Indian Forest Service Prelims Exam 2024 through CS(P) Exam 2024.

The UPSC NDA and NA I and CDS I Exams 2024 have been scheduled for April 21, 2024. The application window for these exams will be open from December 20, 2023, to January 9, 2024. This gives you a sufficient timeframe to complete and submit your applications.

In addition, the UPSC NDA & NA II and CDS II Exams 2024 will take place on September 9, 2024. For these exams, the application process will begin on May 15 and conclude on June 4, 2024.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to Download?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Then click on the Examination Tab Select the Calendar section and click on 'Annual Calendar 2024" The entire schedule will appear on the screen Download and keep a copy

The commission has informed that dates for notification, registration and commencement of these exams, duration are subject to change.

