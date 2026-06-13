MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026. Students who appeared for the second examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, result.mponline.gov.in. The digital marksheet is also available through DigiLocker using the required login credentials.

The Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board examination or wished to improve their scores. This year's supplementary exams were held from May 7 to May 19, 2026, across various examination centres in the state.

Students can access their results online by visiting the official MPBSE result portal. To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their roll number, application number and captcha code on the result page. ABVMU CNET Result 2026 Declared at abvmucet26.co.in; Download UP CNET Scorecard, Check Counselling Dates.

How to Check MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026

Visit the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Click on the "Class 10 Second Exam Result 2026" link. Enter your roll number, application number and captcha code. Click on the submit button. The result will appear on the screen. Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

After downloading the marksheet, students should carefully verify all details mentioned in it, including their name, roll number, application number, subject-wise marks, total marks, result status and division. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the board authorities for necessary corrections. CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Marksheet Download Steps.

To qualify in the supplementary examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and fulfil the overall passing criteria prescribed by the board. Only those meeting these requirements will be declared successful.

The MP Board had earlier declared the Class 10 main examination results on April 15, 2026. The regular board examinations were conducted between February 13 and March 6, 2026.

Students are advised to keep a copy of their scorecard and regularly check official notifications for updates regarding original marksheet distribution and further admission procedures.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).