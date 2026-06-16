MPBSE MP Board Results 2026: Class 10 Second Examination Results declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Students Can Check Scores Online

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 High School Second Examination Results 2026. The results were announced on Tuesday, June 16, and are now available online for students who appeared in the second examination. Candidates can access their scorecards using their roll number and application number through the official result portal.

Students can check and download their provisional marksheets by visiting the official MPBSE result portal at result.mponline.gov.in. The online scorecard includes subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status and other examination details. Original marksheets will be issued by the respective schools at a later date. MSBTE Diploma Result 2026: Maharashtra Summer Exam Results Expected Soon at msbte.org.in, Know How to Check Scorecard.

How to Check the Result

To access the Class 10 Second Examination result, students should:

Visit the official MPBSE result portal.

Click on the "Class 10 Second Examination Result 2026" link.

Enter the roll number and application number.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Purpose of the Second Examination

The MPBSE conducts the second examination to provide students with another opportunity to clear subjects they could not pass in the main examination or improve their academic performance. The initiative is intended to help students continue their education without waiting for the next academic cycle. MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2026 Declared at result.mponline.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

What Students Should Do Next

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school or the MPBSE authorities for correction.

Those who have qualified can proceed with the admission process for Class 11, while students should retain a copy of the provisional marksheet until the original document is issued by their schools.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).