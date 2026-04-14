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The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 15, 2026, at 11 am, as per multiple media reports. Students who appeared for the MP Board exams will be able to check their results online through the official website, mpbse.nic.in, using their roll number or name.

The MPBSE conducted Class 10 board exams from February 11 to March 2, 2026, with exams held between 9 am and 12 noon. Class 12 examinations were also conducted during a similar timeframe. Lakhs of students across Madhya Pradesh are now eagerly awaiting their results. UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Expected To Announce Class 10 and Class 12 Results After April 15, Know How To Check Scorecards.

How to Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Online

Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026’ or ‘MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026’

Enter your roll number or required details

Click on submit to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid last-minute hassle while checking results.

MP Board Result Trends and Pass Percentage

Looking at past trends, MPBSE announced results on May 6 in 2025 and April 24 in 2024. In 2024, the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 58.10%, with girls outperforming boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 61.87%, while boys stood at 54.35%.

In 2023, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the exams, and results were declared on May 25. Earlier, results were announced on April 29 in 2022 and July 14 in 2021. How To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Online at cbse.gov.in.

Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released

The board has also released the supplementary or second exam schedule for 2026. This allows students who could not pass one or more subjects to reappear and improve their scores without losing an academic year. The detailed timetable is available on the official website.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).