NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination, scheduled for Sunday, June 21. Candidates appearing for the re-test can access and download their hall tickets directly from the official website. The upcoming pen-and-paper test will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM in a single shift across designated centres nationwide.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download the NEET UG 2026 Hall Ticket

Candidates require their unique registration credentials to successfully retrieve their digital hall tickets from the official portal. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 1 Lakh Students Downloaded Admit Cards Ahead of Exam, Says NTA.

Students can follow these steps to secure their documentation:

Visit the Portal: Open a web browser and go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Open a web browser and go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Locate the Link: Click on the active link on the homepage labelled "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card".

Click on the active link on the homepage labelled "NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card". Enter Credentials: Input your application number, date of birth or password, and the unique security pin (captcha) shown on the page.

Input your application number, date of birth or password, and the unique security pin (captcha) shown on the page. Submit and Preview: Click the submit button to open the provisional admit card on your screen.

Click the submit button to open the provisional admit card on your screen. Save and Print: Thoroughly verify all personal details, exam centre data, and timings before downloading the PDF copy. Print multiple physical copies for the exam day and subsequent counselling rounds.

Note: While downloading, the NTA has also opened a brief verification window for candidates to confirm or correct their bank account details to ensure smooth execution of any applicable examination fee refunds.

New Candidate-Focused Examination Guidelines

Ahead of the June 21 re-test, the testing agency introduced structural adjustments designed to accommodate candidate needs and smooth out on-site formalities:

Extended Test Duration: The overall examination window has been expanded by 15 minutes to 195 minutes total, providing students ample time to absorb mandatory invigilation and attendance verification procedures.

The overall examination window has been expanded by 15 minutes to 195 minutes total, providing students ample time to absorb mandatory invigilation and attendance verification procedures. Increased Rough Work Space: The question booklet design has been upgraded, doubling the dedicated rough work space from two pages to four. To improve usability for left-handed candidates, two rough sheets are now positioned immediately following the instruction page, and two are placed at the back.

Mandatory Protocols and Prohibited Items

Security and monitoring frameworks have been heavily intensified across all test venues. Candidates must strictly adhere to the following centre protocols:

Required Documentation: Entry will be strictly denied unless a candidate brings a clearly printed copy of their re-test admit card along with a valid, government-issued photo identification card.

Entry will be strictly denied unless a candidate brings a clearly printed copy of their re-test admit card along with a valid, government-issued photo identification card. Banned Belongings: No electronic gadgets, including smartwatches, mobile phones, calculators, or Bluetooth devices, are permitted. Stationery brought from home, written notes, wallets, and bags remain prohibited.

No electronic gadgets, including smartwatches, mobile phones, calculators, or Bluetooth devices, are permitted. Stationery brought from home, written notes, wallets, and bags remain prohibited. Permitted Items: Only transparent water bottles and essential identification documents are allowed past the security perimeter.

Context Behind the NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination

The June 21 re-test was organised following the cancellation of the primary nationwide NEET-UG exam originally conducted on May 3. The Union Education Ministry and the NTA mandated the re-examination after independent investigations confirmed that the integrity of the original test paper had been compromised at the source by structural leaks. ISRO Launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon 2026; Check Eligibility, Dates and How To Apply.

Nearly 22.75 lakh students originally registered for the medical entrance portal this cycle. The NTA is working alongside state administrative authorities and central security agencies to enforce rigorous monitoring safeguards to preserve total transparency throughout the upcoming weekend cycle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (neet.nta.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).