As you prepare for another day of learning, are you also looking for the latest news headlines to present in your school assembly? If yes, you're in the right place! LatestLY brings you the most important school assembly news headlines for March 15, covering key updates from national, international, business, sports, and entertainment sections.

National News Headlines

‘One Nation, One Election’ a Step in Democratic Reform Not Imposition, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

Ordnance Factory Employee in UP Nabbed for Sharing Confidential and Sensitive Information to Pakistan’s ISI

DMK Led-Government Allocates Funds in Major Push to Education Amid Row With Centre Over NEP 2020 in Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Supports Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s March 22 Delimitation Meeting

2 Burned to Death, 1 Injured After Car Crashes Into Tree in Muzaffarnagar

International News Headlines

Vladimir Putin Thanks PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump for ‘Noble Mission’ To Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump Vows To Annex Greenland Again During Meeting With NATO Chief: Report

Hamas Agrees to Release US-Israeli Hostage, Bodies of 4 Other Dual Nationals Amid Gaza Ceasefire

India Rejects Pakistan’s Allegation of Hand in Train Siege, Says ‘World Knows Where Epicentre of Global Terrorism Lies’

Elon Musk-Run X Offers Basketball Fans Chance To Win a Trip to Mars Aboard SpaceX’s Starship Vehicle or Cash Prize

Business News Headlines

RBI Imposes Fines on JM Financial Products Limited and Experian Credit Information Company of India Over Non-Compliance

Reserve Bank of India Likely To Cut Rates in April Amid Easing Inflation, Says HSBC Report

Hyundai Steel Shifts to Emergency Management Mode Amid Growing Challenges of Steel Tariffs by US and Ongoing Strife With Unionised Workers

Puma Layoffs: German Sportwear Brand Puma To Lay Off up to 500 Employees Globally Amid Declining Demand and Poor Performance, Competition From Other Players

Entertainment News Headlines

Singer-Songwriter Chappell Roan Releases Country Single 'The Giver', Calls Its a Song of Freedom Beyond Pop Music

Actor Deb Mukherjee, Father of Director Ayan Mukerji, Dies at 83 of Age-Related Health Issues

Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol’s Period Drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ To Hit Theatres on May 9, 2025 Viral ‘American Idol’ Contestant Douglas Kiker Who Made Pop Star Katy Perry Emotional During His Audition Passes Away at 32

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, and Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes to 'Singham Again' Director Rohit Shetty as He Turns 51

Sports News Headlines

Lakshya Sen Bows Out of All-England Open Championship 2025, Loses in Quarter-Finals to Chinese Opposition Li Shifeng

Malvika Bansod Loses to Akane Yamaguchi, Exits in Pre-Quarters of All-England Open Championship 2025

Joshua Kimmich Commits Future at Bayern Munich, Signs Contract Extension Till June 2029

Legend LeBron James Congratulates Stephen Curry For Reaching 4,000 Career Three-Pointers, Calls Two-Time NBA MVP's Feat 'CRAZY'

Virat Kohli, PR Sreejesh Among Speakers at RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit Season 2

