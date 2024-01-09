Mumbai, January 9: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examination results today, January 9. The CA Inter and Final examinations were held in November last year. Candidates who appeared for the CA Inter and Final November 2023 exams can visit the official website at icai.nic.in to check and download their exam results.

To check ICAI exam results, candidates will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers. Candidates should also visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org in to check their exam results. The press release containing the names of toppers, pass percentage, cut-offs, etc., is also likely to be published.

How to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2023 Results:

Visit the ICAI website at icai.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CA Inter November/ CA Final November 2023 result link.

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Use your roll number and registration number.

Your ICAI Exam 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted CA Intergroup 1 exams on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, while the Group 2 exams took place on November 10, 13, 15 and 17. The CA Final Group 1 exams were held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, and group 2 exams on November 9, 11, 14 and 16.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

