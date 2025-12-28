New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 28: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards (NTA UGC NET) for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the examination scheduled on December 31, 2025. Registered candidates can now download their essential hall tickets directly from the NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth. This release provides candidates with crucial information regarding their examination venue, timing, and other vital instructions.

How To Access Your NTA UGC NET Exam Admit Card

Candidates are advised to promptly download their admit cards to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall; without it, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination. It contains essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, examination date, time, and the specific test centre address.

Upon downloading, candidates should carefully verify all details printed on the admit card. Any discrepancy or error should be immediately reported to the NTA helpdesk for rectification well in advance of the examination date. TS TET Hall Ticket Download 2026: Admit Cards for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test January 2026 Session Released at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket for NTA UGC NET Exam 2025

To download the admit card, candidates should follow the steps given below:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Locate and click on the "Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2025 (scheduled to be held on 31st Dec 2025) link

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Download and take a printout for future reference

It is recommended to print the admit card on a clean A4 sheet, ensuring all details are clearly visible.

Key Dates and Further Preparations

With the NTA UGC NET examination set for December 31, 2025, candidates now have their specific examination details. This allows for focused preparation and planning for travel arrangements if the test centre is in a different city. Candidates should familiarise themselves with the exam day guidelines provided by the NTA, including permissible items, reporting times, and COVID-19 safety protocols, if applicable. CUET UG 2026 Syllabus Released on cuet.nta.nic.in, NTA Issues Important Advisory on Exam Pattern Eligibility and Participating Universities.

Further announcements regarding answer keys, results, and e-certificates will be made by the NTA on its official website following the conclusion of the examination. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the NTA UGC NET portal for the latest updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2025 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).