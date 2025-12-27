The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2026 syllabus along with the list of participating central universities. Candidates planning to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 are advised to carefully read the official notification and stay updated on all important developments related to the exam. As per NTA, all official updates regarding CUET UG 2026, including application dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and admit card release, will be published only on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants are urged to regularly visit the portal to avoid missing crucial deadlines. The CUET UG 2026 syllabus remains unchanged from last year and covers 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Test. CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and other participating universities across India. KVS NVS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out for Tier 1 Exam at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know How to Download.

CUET UG 2026 Syllabus Released

