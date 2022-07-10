In the backdrop of a lingering border row in eastern Ladakh, the Army has upscaled its efforts to hire Chinese language experts to its personnel as part of the overall strategy to ramp up surveillance along the over-3,400-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian army has notified vacancies for 6 posts for now and eligible candidate must be between 18 to 42 years of age on the date of application.

Check Details Here:

Indian Army has issued notification for Mandarin language experts into the Territorial Army. The aim is to empower junior and senior military commanders to engage with PLA personnel as and when the situation arises: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/dh4epnRWje — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

