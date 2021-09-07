New Delhi, September 7: The admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been released. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2021 hall ticket on Tuesday, September 7. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of the NBE- natboard.edu.in. Students will be able to download their NEET PG 2021 admit cards after filling their registration details.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) on September 11, 2021. Candidates who applied for the exam can now download a fresh admit card from the official website. Earlier, the NEET PG 2021 was scheduled for April 18 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check the direct link below to download your admit card. Click here.

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates will have to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in .

. Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 admit card' link on the website

On the login page, students will have to enter the registration details

After entering the details, click on the 'submit' tab. The NEET PG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference

The students should download the new admit cards for NEET PG 2021 exam. The hall tickets that have been issued according to the previous dates will be considered 'null & void'.

