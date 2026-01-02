New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, January 2: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has released the admit cards for the Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can now download their ECGC PO hall ticket from the official website, ecgc.in. The online examination is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025, at multiple centres across India.

To download the ECGC PO admit card, candidates must log in using their application number/registration number and date of birth. The hall ticket contains key details such as roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details and take a printout well before the exam day. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: How To Apply Online at innovateindia.mygov.in To Interact With PM Narendra Modi.

On the day of the examination, carrying a printed copy of the admit card is mandatory. Candidates must also bring a valid government-issued photo ID, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport. The name on the ID must exactly match the name on the admit card. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Begins on MyGov.in: Who Can Apply, Last Date, How To Register and Submit Questions to PM Narendra Modi.

ECGC has strictly prohibited electronic items including mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and calculators inside the exam hall. No storage facility will be provided at the centres.

The ECGC PO selection process includes an online objective and descriptive test, followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official ECGC website for further updates and instructions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).