School Assembly News Headlines Today, 20 August 2025: Reading the news headlines during morning school assemblies allow students to inculcate knowledge and awareness. While a good thought of the day sets the tone for positivity, news headlines offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality. The highlights can range from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies. In the article below, check out the school assembly news headlines for today, August 20. Students can read these important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories during the daily assembly.

National News For School Assembly

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, is currently on a three-day diplomatic mission in Russia from August 19 to 21. During this time, he is slated to participate in several high-level strategic meetings.

is currently on a three-day diplomatic mission in Russia from August 19 to 21. During this time, he is slated to participate in several high-level strategic meetings. Starting August 19, India has suspended import duties on cotton until September 30 to support its struggling garment sector.

Continued IMD red alert in Mumbai for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, escalating risks from earlier forecasts.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all relevant departments to pause any harsh actions against stray dogs until the Supreme Court issues its final decision.

International News For School Assembly

Following talks at the White House, US President Trump is arranging a potential meeting between Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Russia’s President Putin.

A stadium-sized asteroid named 1997 QK1 is expected to make a close, but safe, passage near Earth at high speed on August 20.

During the summit in Washington, leaders agreed on two main developments: forming the aforementioned “coalition of the willing” and planning for direct negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin.

New Delhi is set to welcome over 175 international delegates from 22 countries on August 20 for a major Bharat Scouts and Guides gathering.

Sports News For School Assembly

The US Open mixed doubles championship is making waves with its revamped, stand-alone format, held between August 19 to 20, designed to attract high-profile singles players.

India has announced its 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 (UAE), captained by Suryakumar Yadav. Shubman Gill has returned as vice-captain.

The 2025 Lausanne Diamond League attracted a star-studded field, including sprint sensation Noah Lyles, middle-distance standout Keely Hodgkinson, and British speedster Dina Asher-Smith.

Football’s global players’ union, FIFPRO, voiced serious concern over the indefinite suspension of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Entertainment News For School Assembly

A dreamy romantic drama, The Map That Leads to You, starring Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa, is set to debut on Prime Video on August 20, 2025.

K-drama fans, rejoice! Episode 9 of the popular series My Girlfriend Is the Man! airs today, August 20, at 9:50 PM KST (that’s 6:20 PM IST).

Excitement builds around Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Its pre-show, Agnipariksha, hosted by Sreemukhi, will stream from August 22 to September 5.

The 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival continues to shine, showcasing top-notch comedy across diverse formats. Audiences are loving performances by Tim Key, Michelle Wolf, and rising acts like Zainab Johnson and Elouise Eftos.

Business News For School Assembly

Amazon will officially discontinue its Amazon Appstore for Android on August 20, 2025, after a 14-year run. Going forward, the Appstore will remain accessible only on Amazon's own devices.

Effective August 19, India has temporarily waived import duties on cotton until September 30, slashing the previous 11% surcharge. This move supports the garment industry, which is facing increased US tariffs.

Indian shrimp farmers, especially in Andhra Pradesh, are grappling with fallout from a 25 percent “reciprocal” tariff, followed by an additional 25% penalty due to India's oil imports from Russia.

A review meeting between the Finance Ministry and CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) is slated for August 20 to assess Q1 FY26 results.

Reading news highlights during the morning school assemblies aims to engage students in the latest global affairs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).