School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 August 2025: With students gathered at morning school assembly today, it’s time for a quick news briefing across various domains such as national affairs, international relations, sports, entertainment and business. The news highlights offer valuable information to students during the daily assembly that keeps them grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies. With the top news pointers below, stay informed with the latest national, international, sports, entertainment and business updates. Indian War Heroes in Textbooks: NCERT Introduces Chapters on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma.

National News For School Assembly

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Empowerment of Women will hear from representatives of X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and Google on August 19, focusing on cybercrimes and women’s online safety.

During his two-day India visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is hosting the 24th round of Special Representatives' border talks with NSA Ajit Doval and meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar before an evening slot with PM Narendra Modi on August 19.

is hosting the 24th round of Special Representatives' border talks with NSA Ajit Doval and meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar before an evening slot with PM Narendra Modi on August 19. A 36-hour water supply shutdown is scheduled in Nagpur from 10 AM on August 19 to 10 PM on August 20, due to pipeline interconnection work under the Amrit scheme.

Flash floods and landslides, triggered by cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, have caused significant loss of life and infrastructure damage.

International News For School Assembly

US President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and European leaders in a push for a peace deal, following his recent discussions with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Cabarita Beach in New South Wales is closed following a surfboard shark bite, the second such incident there in under two months.

PM Anthony Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s support for Ukraine, emphasising that peace talks must include Ukrainian involvement.

According to Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India in late August 2025. This visit will further strengthen diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Sports News For School Assembly

India’s world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has clinched his spot in the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich.

Cricket great Brett Lee has lauded Ravindra Jadeja as “the world’s best all-rounder,” but with a playful caveat: he humorously warned that Jadeja’s famous "sword celebration" could pose an injury risk.

Cricket fever continues as anticipation builds around the Asian Cup 2025 squad—India’s call-up is due on August 19. World No.1 Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have reached the Cincinnati Open's final.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, has launched the first look of his directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood, which premiered on August 17. The series, produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, will stream on Netflix, with a special preview slated for August 20. It features actors Sahher Bambba and Lakshya.

Tollywood’s anticipated action-drama Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, was originally slated for an August release but is now eyeing a launch during Diwali.

The action-packed film War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, hit theatres on August 14 and is already making waves.

Iconic rock band The Who kicked off their North American farewell tour this week, performing in Sunrise, Florida.

Business News For School Assembly

Leading Chinese and Indian automobile companies are turning their attention to South Africa, positioning it as a key market in light of rising US trade barriers.

India’s Sensex and Nifty indices rose sharply, buoyed by gains in auto and financial stocks.

Indian stock markets, the Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open significantly higher, with an anticipated rise of around 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent.

Gold prices are forecasted to consolidate in the coming week. Traders are closely monitoring upcoming global economic data and signals from central banks.

