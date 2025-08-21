School Assembly News Headlines Today, 22 August 2025: Morning school assemblies are the key aspect in a student’s life that sets the tone for the day. During morning assemblies, students are encouraged to read out news headlines. From essential shifts in national policy and security in major global events, along with important updates in business and sports, below are the top headlines for August 22, 2025. These news bulletins include updates from national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories that will create awareness among students during daily assemblies.

National News For School Assembly

The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 kicks off on August 22 and will run through August 31.

The 16th annual conference of the Neonatology Specialty Chapter (Indian Academy of Paediatrics) starts on August 22 in Lucknow and continues till August 24. Paediatricians from India and abroad will focus on improving neonatal care.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tirunelveli on August 22 to address a BJP booth committee event.

International News For School Assembly

Pope Leo XIV has designated Friday, August 22, as a global day of fasting and prayer, especially for peace and justice in conflict zones like Ukraine and the Holy Land.

Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, is hosting the 89th World Library and Information Congress (WLIC), organised by IFLA, under the theme "Connecting Knowledge, Building the Future," through August 22.

Seasonal Black Moon, the third new moon in a four-new-moon summer, occurs on August 22 to August 23. While invisible, it offers ideal conditions for stargazing due to the absence of moonlight.

Sports News For School Assembly

The 2nd One Day International takes place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 22.

The Supreme Court of India will hear a case on August 22 concerning the non-renewal of contracts for 11 Indian Super League clubs.

The new Bundesliga season launches with a blockbuster match at Allianz Arena.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

"Paradha," a new Telugu film starring Malayalam actresses Anupama Parameswaran and Darshana Rajendran, marks Darshana’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Stray Kids will launch their fourth full-length Korean studio album, "Karma", on August 22.

International Streaming Festival 2025, a major global OTT content festival kicks off in Busan, South Korea, from August 22 to August 25.

Business News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate multiple metro services in Kolkata on August 22 as part of a broader regional infrastructure push.

The ET Soonicorns Summit 2025, scheduled for August 22 in Bengaluru, will tackle a pivotal question for India’s startup ecosystem.

The US may cancel its planned trade delegation visit to India, amid threats of a looming 50 percent tariff on Indian exports, set to take effect from August 27.

