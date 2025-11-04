School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 November 2025: Reading news headlines during morning assembly plays an important role in shaping students’ knowledge. It keeps them informed about the latest national and global developments, encouraging them to become aware and responsible citizens. Regular exposure to current affairs helps students stay updated on political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural issues, enhancing their general knowledge and confidence. This daily habit not only supports academic growth but also prepares them for future competitive and intellectual challenges. Below are the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines to share in today’s school assembly.

National News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Mission LiFE for Reviving Time-Honoured Conservation Practices

Gopichand Hinduja Dies: Hinduja Group Chairman Passes Away at 85 in London Hospital

Barabanki Road Accident: 8 Dead After Car-Truck Collision on Kalyani River Bridge in Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 Dates: Polling in 246 Municipal Councils, 42 Nagar Panchayats on December 2; Counting on December 3

International News For School Assembly

US: Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra Meets Republican Senator Mike Rounds To Discuss Cooperation in Technology and Innovation

Elon Musk Says Solar-Powered AI Satellite Constellation Would Be Able To Prevent Global Warming

Dick Cheney Dies: Former US Vice President Passes Away at 84 From Complications of Pneumonia, Cardiac, and Vascular Disease

US Government Shutdown: Donald Trump To Partially Finance SNAP Benefits After Court Orders GOP Administration To Pay for Food Aid

Sports News For School Assembly

Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Laura Wolvaardt Dethrones Smriti Mandhana To Become New ODI Number One Women’s Batter

Milind Kumar Smashes Record for Highest ODI Average, Achieves Feat During UAE vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2025 Match

Ravi Ashwin To Miss Maiden Big Bash League Stint for Sydney Thunder Due to Knee Injury

Entertainment News For School Assembly

‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025; Actor Becomes First Openly Gay Man To Win the Title, Calls It 'Huge Honour'

'The Raja Saab': Makers Clarify No Delay in Prabhas' Upcoming Horror Film, Promise Worldwide Release on January 9, 2026

Jesse Eisenberg To Donate His Kidney to a Stranger, Calls It a ‘No-Brainer’ and ‘Essentially Risk-Free’ Act of Kindness (Watch Video)

Business News For School Assembly

No charges on cancellation within 48 hours: DGCA proposes significant changes to air ticket refund norms

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit jumps 83%, revenue shrinks

Bharti Airtel clocks ₹52,145 crore revenue in Q2

