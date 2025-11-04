Elon Musk shared his thoughts about using space technology to prevent global warming. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3, Musk said, "A large solar-powered AI satellite constellation would be able to prevent global warming by making tiny adjustments in how much solar energy reached Earth." Musk’s post drew attention and sparked curiosity about how such a system could work on a global scale. An X user asked how the AI constellation could ensure precise adjustments to solar energy across Earth's hemispheres while managing seasonal and geopolitical challenges. Musk replied, "Yes. It would only take tiny adjustments to prevent global warming or global cooling for that matter.“ X Developer Kit: Elon Musk-Run Platform Announces New XDK for Python, TypeScript To Build and Scale Apps.

Elon Musk Suggests AI-Powered Solar Satellite Constellation Could Prevent Global Warming

A large solar-powered AI satellite constellation would be able to prevent global warming by making tiny adjustments in how much solar energy reached Earth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

Yes. It would only take tiny adjustments to prevent global warming or global cooling for that matter. Earth has been a snowball may times in the past. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025

